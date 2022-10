PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police seized dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes in Kensington Thursday morning. Police tell CBS3 they were executing narcotics warrants when they found the bikes on a property on Weymouth Street.

They counted around 40 vehicles.

Philadelphia Police confirm they’ve seized “dozens” of ATVs, dirt bikes from a location at 3100 Weymouth in Kensington Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/8mv8L1QM0A — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 20, 2022

The Police Major Crimes Unit brought in flatbeds to tow them away.