Alleged gunman turns himself into police after shooting on City Hall SEPTA station platform

Matt Cavallo
An investigation is underway after a shooting at SEPTA's City Hall station during the busy Friday morning commute.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. on the stations northbound platform.

An adult man was shot in the torso. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.

The alleged gunman turned himself into police. Philadelphia Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between the shooter and victim.

All trains are bypassing the station in both directions as police investigate the incident. 

