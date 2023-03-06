Philadelphia Police Department kicks off new recruitment drive
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Police Department is putting out a call for more officers. The department just kicked off a new recruitment drive Monday that runs through the end of the month.
The starting salary is just under $60,000.
New recruits will also get a $2,000 sign-on bonus.
You can see more benefits and apply online by going to joinphillypd.com.
