Philadelphia Police Department kicks off new recruitment drive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Police Department is putting out a call for more officers. The department just kicked off a new recruitment drive Monday that runs through the end of the month.

The starting salary is just under $60,000.

New recruits will also get a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

You can see more benefits and apply online by going to joinphillypd.com.

