Philadelphia police are searching for 4 men in Old City assault case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. park rangers are investigating a crime near Independence Hall in Old City. They say four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street.

It happened on July 25 at about 2:30 a.m.

If you recognize the men in the photos, you're asked to call police.