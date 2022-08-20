Philadelphia Police: 2 people shot in Chinatown hookah bar, shooter and victim have history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people are shot in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood. Police say a 27-year-old man punched a security guard at the Day'N'Night hookah bar on Cherry Street.

The man then tried to attack the guard using a hookah.

That's when the guard pulled out his gun, shooting the man and accidentally shooting a 22-year-old woman nearby.

According to police, the guard and the alleged attacker apparently have a history.

"Some type of history between these two where the security guard was a former correctional officer in Delaware County and the aggressor in tonight's incident was a former inmate and has continued to stalk and aggress the security guard," Captain Anthony Ginaldi said.

Both, the man and woman shot are in stable condition.

Police say they are speaking with the security guard, to determine if charges will be filed.

