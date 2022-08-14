PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men are in critical condition following a shooting along Cambria Street in Kensington. Investigators say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia police: 2 men critically injured after shooting in Kensington CBS Philadelphia

Two men were in a fight when police say one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other.

Police believe the one man, who was the initial shooter, was likely shot inadvertently with his own gun.

So far no arrests were made.