Platt Bridge near Philadelphia International Airport sees massive backup after car fire Tuesday morning

By Joe Brandt, Marcella Baietto

The Platt Bridge in Philadelphia was closed in both directions Tuesday morning after a car caught fire.

Total Traffic cameras showed the vehicle in flames.

The fire appeared to be dying out just before 7 a.m.

Around 7:15 a.m., Chopper 3 arrived to find crews putting out the last of the flames.

A long backup on the eastbound side was allowed to get by the crash scene soon after.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

