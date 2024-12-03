Platt Bridge near Philadelphia International Airport sees massive backup after car fire Tuesday morning
The Platt Bridge in Philadelphia was closed in both directions Tuesday morning after a car caught fire.
Total Traffic cameras showed the vehicle in flames.
The fire appeared to be dying out just before 7 a.m.
Around 7:15 a.m., Chopper 3 arrived to find crews putting out the last of the flames.
A long backup on the eastbound side was allowed to get by the crash scene soon after.
This is a developing story and will be updated.