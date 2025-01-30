Photographer South Street Sam brings Philadelphia's proud spirit to Eagles' Super Bowl run

South Street Sam captures Philly pride as Eagles -- and their fans -- prepare for Super Bowl

Sami Aziz, better known as South Street Sam on Instagram, has become a staple in the city's vibrant cultural scene, capturing the soul of Philadelphia through his striking street portraits.

With nearly half a million followers on Instagram, the Philly native's images have become a window into the heart of his beloved city, showcasing everyday Philadelphians who give South Street its unique energy. But this football postseason, Aziz is taking his lens to new heights — bringing that same passion to the Eagles' playoff run.

Aziz has made a name for himself by snapping portraits of everyone from local faces to famous figures like Kevin Hart and Meek Mill. His portfolio boasts hundreds of thousands of photographs, each one telling a story about the people who call Philly home. His mission? To highlight the beating heart of the city — the people who make it thrive.

"Take a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field, double it, and that's how many portraits I've taken of people in Philly," Aziz says. "I treat everyone the same, whether it's Kevin Hart or a stranger walking down South Street. I'm a man of the people."

Now, as the Eagles charge through the postseason, Aziz is capturing the energy of Eagles Nation.

From portraits of the family of Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat to shots of diehard fans at the Linc, he's bringing the same authenticity and love for Philly to the football field.

"We are just a very passionate fan base," Aziz said. "I think we're really excited about this dream of a season. We've got some unfinished business to take care of, so I just try to show that in my work."

With just one week left until the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Aziz is eyeing the French Quarter in New Orleans as the next stop on his photographic journey.

"I'd love to be in New Orleans. I'd love to take some portraits of the fans there and maybe the teams. From South Street to Bourbon Street," he said.

While he's still working out the details of what a Super Bowl trip will look like, one thing is clear: Aziz is ready to capture Philly's pride on a national stage, one portrait at a time.