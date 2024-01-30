Watch CBS News
Local News

For South Street Sam, street photography captures authentic joy in Philadelphia

By Josh Sanders

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia street photographer captures the people of South Street
Philadelphia street photographer captures the people of South Street 02:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – He's captured more than 30,000 street portraits on South Street, and if a picture is worth 1,000 words, photographer Sami Aziz has a lot to say. 

Every day for the last four months, Sami Aziz has come to the street where he grew up to take portraits of his neighbors. 

He's known on Instagram as @SouthStreetSam, and his account has more than 60,000 followers. 

16pkg-js-south-street-photog-transfer-frame-546.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Aziz spends his mornings at the Spread Bagelry on the corner of South and 5th Streets combing through the photographs he took the previous day.

"I'm going through the photos I took yesterday, and what I do is, each day I post a curated selection of ten," he said.

His method is simple – an introduction and a question: "My name is Sam. I'm a street photographer. Can I take a portrait of you?"

His photographs show the humanity of South Street, he said, with each image telling a story beyond the perceptions of its often rough exterior.

"Maybe [there's a] reputation or narrative about South Street being an unsafe place or in decline. You have a picture of a group of kids having an authentic joyful moment," he said.

And it's those moments that are worth everything, Aziz said.

"I'm a street photographer at heart and I love what I do," Aziz said. "To spread joy and positivity on South Street and my home city, I feel like it's my life's work."

Josh Sanders

Josh Sanders is a journalist shaped by life-changing events. He joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in August 2023 as a reporter and multi-skilled journalist.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 5:26 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.