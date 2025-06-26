Phillies snap scoreless streak at 26 innings, then lose as Astros complete sweep

The Phillies finally scored a run in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, ending a 26-inning scoreless streak, only to see Astros rookie Cam Smith hit an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame to give Houston a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Smith's second hit of the game came off Orion Kerkering (5-3) and gave the Astros their fourth straight win and a three-game sweep of the Phillies.

Brandon Marsh tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the inning to end the Phillies' 26-inning scoring drought.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead on Yainer Diaz's RBI single in the second inning. They only managed three more hits off Phillies starter Christopher Sánchez, who struck out 11 with zero walks over six innings. Sánchez has not issued a walk in three straight starts.

Hunter Brown lowered his league-best ERA to 1.74 by scattering three singles over seven shutout innings, with nine strikeouts. He did not allow a runner to reach second base.

Bryan Abreu (3-3) struck out Trea Turner to end the eighth, and then struck out Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos in the ninth.

Rafael Marchán had two of the Phillies' four hits. Bryson Stott reached base twice and scored the Phillies' lone run.

Key moment

Smith's RBI.

Key stat

Brown's 1.74 ERA is the fourth-best in Astros history through 16 starts and the best since Justin Verlander posted a 1.60 ERA through 16 starts in 2018.

Up next

The Astros open a three-game series against the Cubs on Friday with LHP Brandon Walter (0-1 3.80 ERA) on the mound.

The Phillies open a three-game series at the Braves on Friday with RHP Mick Abel (2-1 3.47 ERA) on the mound.