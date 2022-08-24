Philadelphia Phillies release 2023 regular season schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to Texas to open the season, play in Williamsport next August and have changed the start time to most weeknight games. Those are just three takeaways from the team's 2023 regular season schedule released Wednesday.

The Phillies open the 2023 campaign with a six-game road trip with the season opener on March 30 in Texas against the Rangers.

Philadelphia's home opener will be at 3:05 p.m. on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds.

For the first time in baseball history, all 30 teams will face each other in a season beginning in 2023. That means if you missed out on Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout's return to Philadelphia this past June, you'll have a chance to see him again next year.

The Phillies host Trout and the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series beginning on Aug. 28, 2023.

Another big takeaway from the 2023 schedule is game start time changes.

Most games Monday through Thursday will now begin at 6:40 p.m. starting next season, with Friday games scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

As previously revealed, the Phillies will face the Washington Nationals in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 20. It will be the Phillies' second time playing in the event and will serve as the road team.

Also coming in 2023 in Philadelphia will be a new scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park that the team says will be able to display 516 Phillie Phanatics simultaneously.

The 2023 season ends with a three-game series with the Mets, ending on Oct. 1.

To see the full schedule, click here.