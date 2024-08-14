Temps heat up in Philadelphia area, how Ernesto could affect the region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temps are warming a bit on Thursday and Friday in the Philadelphia area, and it will be a bit more humid. There will be a bit more cloud cover, but a majority of Thursday is still trending dry.

Friday evening could bring some spotty showers, but our next best chance of any measurable rain will be during the upcoming weekend as the overall pattern changes.

At this point, we are not on any weather alert, but you may want to have a backup plan in place if you have outdoor activities scheduled.

Ernesto is headed north and eyes are now on Bermuda as the storm is expected to intensify into a major hurricane, possibly making a direct landfall on Bermuda Saturday.

Local impacts will be increased wave heights and rip current threats, most notably on Sunday at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team to keep you ahead of the next weathermaker.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Thursday: High of 88, low of 66, sunny

Friday: High of 88, low of 66, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 82, low of 71, spotty T-storm

Sunday: High of 83, low of 71, scattered thunderstorms

Monday: High of 86, low of 70, partly sunny

Tuesday: High of 85, low of 69, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 84, low of 67, partly cloudy

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast