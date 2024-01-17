Rock salt vs. ice melt: Which is best for icy sidewalks in Philadelphia region?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many people across the Philadelphia region were scraping, shoveling and de-icing sidewalks and driveways this week for the first time in almost two years, and more winter weather is expected Friday.

But Michael Thomas, manager of Rittenhouse Hardware, says putting down a layer of ice melt at the start of wintry weather is the key to easy cleanup later.

"Right when it starts to snow, lay it down, let the snow fall on top of that, what it's gonna do [is] it's gonna melt everything underneath, and then that way you can come out with your shovel when it stops snowing, and just push it right off to the side," Thomas said.

Ice melt is a better option than rock salt, according to Thomas.

"It's going to work down to -10 degrees. So no matter how heavy the ice gets, how heavy the snow gets, it'll continue to melt," he said.

Sodium chloride, or rock salt, is the least expensive option, but it's not effective when the temperature drops below 25 degrees, which much of the area saw Wednesday morning. It's also damaging to concrete and not safe for pets — especially the large chunks that can get caught in their paws.

Calcium chloride, while safer for pets and the environment, is very expensive. It's a great option for extremely cold climates, where the temperature frequently drops well below zero.

Magnesium chloride works fast, is effective in very cold temperatures, and is affordable and safe.

"We easily sold four palettes worth," Thomas said.

One of the main questions people have about these products is which one will be safe for their pets, Thomas said. The answer, he said, is magnesium chloride.

For that reason, bags are flying off the shelves, but more is on the way for Friday's storm.

