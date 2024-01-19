Philadelphia snow forecast: How much snow, school closings info and latest on snow emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Snow is about to fall in the Philadelphia region on Friday morning as a winter storm that could drop up to six inches of snow rolls in.

This morning, the forecast has shifted slightly in terms of who will see the top-end of our snow forecast of six inches. It now looks like the heaviest snowfall in this system will set up over South Jersey and Delaware.

CBS News Philadelphia

Winter storm warnings were already in effect for much of our region including Camden, Gloucester, Burlington, Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks and New Castle counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

With the track for the heaviest snow shifting south, winter storm advisories have been upgraded to a winter storm warning in Atlantic County, New Jersey and Kent County, Delaware.

There are school closings across the Philadelphia region as a result of this storm and its potential impact on roads during your morning commute. In our stream at the top of this article you might see one of our reporters out on the roads getting the latest about conditions.

We're also following the latest on potential delays and cancellations out of Philadelphia International Airport and will have live cameras showing where snow is falling.

How much snow will fall where I live in Pa., NJ and Del.?

Broadly, two to six inches of snow will fall across the region. Snow total estimates are highest in the purple band stretching from Cumberland and Atlantic counties in New Jersey and Kent County, Delaware, up to New Castle, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Burlington counties.

The highest snow totals will be seen where a coastal low will interact with this storm. Our Kate Bilo says any six-inch totals will likely be outliers with this storm and most of us will look at between two and four inches.

The shore points, which could experience some rain and snow mixing, are looking at one to two inches of snow.

This comes on the heels of Tuesday's system that dropped more than three inches in Philadelphia -- and ended the city's nearly two-year-long snow drought.

Timing: When will snow start to fall?

As of 5:45 a.m. we've seen some snow fall in the Poconos and in the 6 a.m. hour it should start just about everywhere.

This may start as rain at the Jersey Shore and then the mix line pushes south before a coastal low begins to ramp up offshore, creating the bands you'll see on the map above.

We'll be watching as the band bringing the heaviest snow moves north - will it make it all the way up from the Shore into the northwest suburbs of Philadelphia? It could - we will keep an eye on that for you.

Around 2 p.m. we know we'll see this band of heaviest snow crop up over New Castle County in Delaware and Philadelphia and Delaware County in Pennsylvania.

We'll be watching this dark blue band and see how far north it will shift.

Snow emergency in Philadelphia: what to know

You might have to move your car if it's parked on a snow emergency route in Philadelphia. Here's the latest on the snow emergency in the city with a link to the snow emergency routes map from the city website.

School closings in Philadelphia area: the latest

We're running school closings along the bottom of the screen if you watch our newscast in the player above or on TV. Or, for the absolute latest from your school district, check out CBS Philadelphia's School Closings page here.

Weekend outlook

More cold air follows Friday's system, so Saturday will be very cold and windy again. Winds could gust to 30 mph and wind chills will struggle to get above single digits.

In Philadelphia, it'll feel like just 2 degrees; in Mount Pocono, it'll feel like -10.

A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect Saturday, though in this case because of the cold.