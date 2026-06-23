Watch live: Charges announced against 2 Philadelphia pastors accused of sexual abuse of minors

Two Philadelphia-area pastors are being charged with sexually abusing and exploiting minors, officials say.

The identities of the pastors and the specific charges against them will be discussed in a news conference with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Watch live on CBS News Philadelphia or wherever we're streaming.

The DA's office says victim advocacy groups, including the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, will provide information on support for victims.

Krasner's office did not specify the religious affiliations of the pastors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.