PPA to start cracking down on cars parked in bike lanes

Philadelphia Parking Authority to start cracking down on drivers parked in bike lanes

Philadelphia Parking Authority to start cracking down on drivers parked in bike lanes

Philadelphia Parking Authority to start cracking down on drivers parked in bike lanes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia continues to invest in bike lanes, but navigating through the city can be deadly and dangerous.

Now, the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced a new unit aimed at protecting bicyclists and cracking down on drivers who decide to park in the bike lane.

Several bicyclists we spoke with say biking in the city is more like the Wild Wild West.

On Spruce Street and oftentimes, bicyclists said they're forced to weave into traffic -- because cars are blocking the designated bike lane.

Starting next week, expect to get a ticket for that.

One bicyclist after another described the dangers while biking through the streets of Philadelphia.

"It's constantly swerving in and out of cars, cars that don't look, people that stand in bike lanes," Sawyer Rioux said.

"My kid was hit in a bike lane while biking, so that kind of soured them on biking," Alex Doty said.

Doty bikes to work most days from West Philly to Center City. He says he's aware and assertive, but is often faced with a close call.

"If you go down Spruce or Pine on those bike lanes, you can't go more than a few blocks without weaving around a car because someone is double parked in a bike lane," Doty said.

According to the Philadelphia Parking Authority -- 45 bicyclists have been killed and more than 135 injured since 2011.

On Thursday --- the PPA and the Bike Coalition announced a new designated bike lane enforcement unit.

Eight officers will now focus on ticketing drivers who illegally park in bike lanes in Center City, University City and South Philly.

"Our goal is to improve public safety and enhance the quality of life in our neighborhoods by encouraging compliance with bike lane regulations and keeping our bike lanes clear and free of parked vehicles," Rich Lazer, of the PPA, said.

The PPA says it has issued more than 25,000 tickets for bike lane violations since 2014.

Bicyclists told CBS News Philadelphia they've been asking for more enforcement for years.

"I've been tapped by cars, but close calls every day. Every time you bike in the city you're going to have a close call," Sawyer said.

The cost of a ticket depends on where you break the rules.

In Center City and University City -- a ticket will cost you about $76.

In South Philly -- about $51.

Enforcement begins on Monday, May 1.