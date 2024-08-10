Sunny and seasonable weather across Philadelphia region; only the 2nd dry weekend of summer 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab the sunglasses and get ready to enjoy the weekend! This will only be the second weekend of the summer with dry weather around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Gone are the high heat, high humidity, heavy rain and severe storms.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and Sunday will start with a few clouds and clear to mostly sunny skies. A dry and cooler northwest wind will keep temperatures between 80 and 86 degrees across the area.

It's a great day to take the dog out for a walk, work out outdoors or grab a patio table at your favorite restaurant.

The only hiccup with our weather will be periodic clouds and fog along the Jersey Shore. These clouds will come and go over the weekend.

Overnight Saturday, the temperature gets down to the high 60s in Philly and at the Shore, while the Lehigh Valley will see a cool 59 degrees.

And the dry sunny weather doesn't stop on Sunday. The week ahead looks mostly sunny and dry with temperatures slightly below average in the low to mid-80's.

Looking further ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has highlighted our region with a chance of cooler than normal temperatures for the next two weeks.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Clear skies with bright sunshine. High 85

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High 84, Low 68

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 64

Wednesday: More sunshine! High 85, Low 66

Thursday: A little warmer. High 87, Low 65

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 68

