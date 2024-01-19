Delays, cancellations pile up at Philadelphia International Airport in snow storm

More than 179 flight delays reported at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The winter storm dropping as much as six inches of snow on parts of our region is spelling trouble for Philadelphia International Airport.

There are over 250 delays on flights in and out of PHL and 38 cancellations as of 11:20 a.m., according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service.

Winter weather across the country is impacting flights.

"What we're seeing in upstate New York, Nashville, Toronto, they've had trouble since last week," said Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Aviation affiliated with the airport.

As the day goes on, delays and cancellations will start to affect people trying to get out of PHL on Friday, Redfern said.

Crews have been out at PHL since about midnight preparing for the storm and were ready to start treating the runways as soon as snow started falling.

Keep in touch with your airline for the latest on your flight and what your options are if you need to rebook, Redfern added.

Crashes, restrictions on PA, NJ, Del. highways

The crash is also affecting road travel in addition to flights. Transportation officials in all three states in our region urge you to avoid all nonessential travel in these road conditions.

If you are going out, budget extra time for your trip, drive carefully, do not pass plow and salt trucks and leave yourself extra space behind the car in front of you.

Our operators need room to do their jobs safely! If you’re driving near a plow truck today, leave plenty of space.

Visit https://t.co/tZsxXuoFET for safety tips and information about PennDOT's winter operations. #PAWinter pic.twitter.com/iW4oKVA8c8 — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) January 19, 2024

In Pennsylvania, PennDOT said speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on these roads:

U.S. Route 1

U.S. Route 422

State Route 63

State Route 309

PennDOT also says there is a Tier 2 restriction in place for these roads:

I-76 from PA Turnpike to New Jersey;

I-95, entire length;

I-295, entire length;

I-476, PA Turnpike to I-95; and

I-676, entire length.

In New Jersey, commercial vehicle travel restrictions are in place on the following roads:

I-76 (entire length)

I-78 (entire length)

I-80 (entire length)

I-195 (entire length)

I-280 (entire length)

I-287 (entire length)

I-295 (entire length)

I-676 (entire length)

NJ Route 440 (both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287)



Here’s a current view of various state highways taken from our plow trucks. Road conditions are generally clear, but the snow is falling rapidly in some areas, especially South Jersey, making for decreased visibility.



We continue to urge everyone to please stay home if you can. pic.twitter.com/XpsDD6avFc — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) January 19, 2024

In Delaware, you can download the DelDOT app to track the snow plows across the state and road closures due to this weather.