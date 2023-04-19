NEXT Weather: Chilly start to Wednesday before warm-up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Start out Wednesday morning with your coat on!

We're starting out in the 30s and 40s across the region, and there will be some patchy frost in the north and western suburbs.

CBS News Philadelphia

The afternoon will warm up and turn mild, but there is still a breeze.

Gusts could reach 20 mph or slightly higher in spots this afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia

We expect a high around 67 degrees and sunny, dry weather throughout the afternoon and the end of the week.

A warm front to our north Thursday will usher in warm air by the end of the week, with temperatures hitting the upper 80s.

Red Flag Warning again in effect in New Jersey

There is another fire weather warning in effect today, this time for the entire state of New Jersey. That lasts until 8 p.m.

Elevated wildfire risk goes into effect when you have humidity at 30% or below, a strong wind and dry vegetation on the ground.

CBS News Philadelphia

The wind can spread embers around and increase the size of those fires if they burn.

Be extra careful with any flames or matches, whether you're grilling, starting a fire pit or anything else.

Next 7 days: More 80s on the way