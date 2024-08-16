Philadelphia Orchestra ready for a jam-packed "very exciting season" | Sponsored

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly hasn't heard anything like our Grammy- Award winning Philadelphia Orchestra this upcoming season! Under the dynamic leadership of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, they are always on the cutting edge of innovation in the orchestral music realm.

This season of orchestral music collides with the sounds of opera. Nézet-Séguin is a pure visionary in every form.

It's an experience you must witness for yourself to truly grasp the magic of these two worlds merging before your eyes, or ears! After the performance of La Bohème, I learned that I was given a choice of just how I wanted to experience this new side of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

I could close my eyes and listen to the voices of both the singers and the instruments themselves, I could read the words to comprehend the story of La Bohème, or I could find moments of surrendering to both. You can find yourself laughing or even crying in the beauty of this type of performance.

Performing at the recently dedicated Marian Anderson Hall, our Philadelphia Orchestra continues to raise the bar in the music they perform, and this season has exceeded all expectation as they are explore Gustav Mahler's epic Symphonies 3, 6, and 9; one of Yannick's favorite composers.

They continue to lead the way with composers we are familiar with such as performing Beethoven's magnificent 9th Symphony and in the same breath, they are still giving underappreciated composers like Florence Price, William Grant Still, Louise Farrenc, Margaret Bonds and Valerie Coleman, among countless others, the acknowledgment they have always deserved.

This new season features a film series and one of those performances will be hosted by M.Night Shyamalan! The season will open with another one of Yannick's favorite composers: Anton Bruckner. And, there will be a return of legendary artists like Riccardo Muti! As always, they will continue their beloved family series, "Sound All Around."

I was also able to enjoy a couple family shows; "Sound All Around" and "Aladdin." And let's not forget, the newest holiday programming of Yannick's Holiday Mixtape in Concert. Because what is a season without a holiday season?

I invite you to purchase tickets to a performance you have yet to see. Enjoy our Philadelphia Orchestra in a way you haven't experienced or bring someone new. You never know what you may fall in love with if you haven't explored all your options. This 2024-2025 season will leave you speechless. For tickets, dates and times, visit Philorch.org.