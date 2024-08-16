Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nezet-Seguin ready for "very exciting season" | Sponsored Yannick Nezet-Seguin, music and artistic director of the Philadelphia Orchestra says this next season is truly exciting for the Grammy-Award winning orchestra. Among the highlights: they're planning to put on a Wagner opera, there will be a guest host appearance by M. Night Shyamalan and "Yannick's Holiday Mixtape Concert" will feature holiday tunes. Ashley Harder has all the details in this week's The Heartbeat.