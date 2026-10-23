Sunny Friday in Philadelphia region ahead of weekend chill. Here's the weather forecast.

Our fabulous fall forecast continues!

We're looking at another sunny day with highs in the lower 60s around Philadelphia. It's a little cooler than yesterday, but still a beautiful day for outdoor plans.

The biggest weather concern is tonight, with a Freeze Watch in effect for parts of the northern and western suburbs.

Temperatures could drop to near or below freezing in some colder spots by Saturday morning. Another round of frost is possible Saturday night. Otherwise, the weekend looks fantastic.

Plenty of sunshine both days, with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. We'll warm back toward 70 early next week.

Josephine is finally moving away, although some lingering minor coastal flooding remains possible in Ocean County, New Jersey, and Sussex County, Delaware, through tonight.

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Saturday's high will barley reach the 60s, more than 20 degrees colder than Friday and much more similar to what we might expect for mid-November.

Sunshine will return, but gusty northwest winds of 25+ mph will make it feel even colder, particularly during the morning and early afternoon.

Saturday looks dry for fall festivals, outdoor sports and other weekend plans, but you'll definitely want a jacket.

Sunday morning is also a NEXT Weather Alert due to the potential for frost and freezing temperatures.

Philadelphia should stay closer to the upper 30s, but sensitive plants in outlying areas may need protection.

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Sunday afternoon looks beautiful, with sunshine, lighter winds and highs near 60 degrees. That's also good news for the Eagles game, with dry and comfortable fall weather expected.

The colder weather won't last too long. Temperatures gradually moderate next week, reaching the mid 60s Monday and around 70 degrees Tuesday, with generally dry conditions continuing.

A bit of a temperature ride with some ups and downs but nothing is looking extreme at this point.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Friday: Cooler. High 62, Low 49

Saturday: Windy, cooler. High 54, Low 52

Sunday: NEXT WEather Alert for frost. High 59, Low 39

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 65, Low 42

Tuesday: Milder. High 70, Low 49

Wednesday: Seasonable. High 66, Low 53

Thursday: Pleasant. High 64, Low 51

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