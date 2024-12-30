Rain on New Year's Eve in Philadelphia, windy conditions for Mummers Parade on Wednesday

Conditions in the Philadelphia region will remain dry into the first part of New Year's Eve on Tuesday before another system looks to increase the chance of rain going into Tuesday night. The primary window for showers, or even a few storms, will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., however we could see lingering showers as we ring in 2025.

Temperatures at this time look to be near 50 degrees, a far cry from the normal HIGH temp in the low 40s … and that typically occurs during the mid-afternoon.

This storm system will keep a small chance for some showers around into Wednesday morning, but the story for the Mummers Parade is the wind! Gusts will be 30 mph-plus all day long, with temps in the mid-40s. Layer up if you will be out on the first day of 2025.

As the overall system moves east, cooler and drier air will rush into the region through the second half of next week. High temperatures by Thursday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 30s, and by the weekend we'll struggle to get above freezing! When you add the winds to the equation, we'll be back in the 20s.

As of now, the Eagles game is looking dry but CONSIDERABLY colder than this past Sunday.

The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the longer-range forecast and sees signs of a huge overall pattern change over the next few weeks, including a chance for more snow next Monday. We'll keep you posted!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Evening storms. High 56, Low 35.

Wednesday: Morning showers exit. High 48, Low 45.

Thursday: Back to reality. High 40, Low 33.

Friday: Much colder. High 40, Low 29.

Saturday: Below-average highs. High 33, Low 27.

Sunday: Breezy and cold. High 33, Low 25.

Monday: Tracking snow. High 34, Low 26.

