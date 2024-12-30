New Year's Eve events in Philadelphia area: parties, cruises, concerts, more

If you're looking to celebrate another year in the books, keep reading. Philadelphia is buzzing this New Year's Eve with celebrations and champagne, and the best part is? You're invited!

Ring in 2025 Philly style. Here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening in the Philadelphia area.

New Year's Eve Dinner Cruises with City Cruises Philadelphia

Set sail into 2025 this New Year's Eve on the Spirit of Philadelphia. City Cruises Philadelphia is hosting two dinner cruises on NYE. The early celebration is from 4-6:30 p.m. The later dinner voyage sets sail at 9 p.m., taking guests right into the New Year! The cruises include a delectable chef-curated buffet, incredible city skyline views and fireworks over the Delaware River, music from a DJ, games and so much more.

Dance the evening away and celebrate the start of something new aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia this New Year's Eve. Tickets to the early dinner cruise and later dinner cruise are available online.

If you're already booked up this NYE, City Cruises Philadelphia invites you to come aboard for a brunch cruise on New Year's Day! Guests can welcome in 2025 with bottomless mimosas and a chef-prepared buffet while taking in Philadelphia's beautiful cityscapes. There will be DJs, dancing, games and a fully-stocked cash bar. The brunch cruise boards at 12:30 p.m. and sets sail from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

Pitbull: Party After Dark at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Mr. Worldwide, also known as Mr. 305, Pitbull, is bringing the ultimate party experience at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on New Year's Eve.

"Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his global sound, Pitbull is sure to deliver an unforgettable performance, blending hip-hop, reggaetón, and dance music with back-to-back concerts," according to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The NYE festivities start at 10 p.m., with doors opening at 9:30 p.m. Tickets to see Mr. Worldwide on NYE start at $179. Dale!

New Year's Eve Live! Philly

If you've been to Xfinity Live! then you know this destination is nothing short of a party. The massive entertainment center is hosting a New Year's Eve party, and it's sure to be BIG! With Go Go Gadjet set to perform, multiple DJs spinning tracks, a silent disco, bull riding, and karaoke, this party is just what you need to start your new year off right.

Celebrate with Philadelphia and toast to 2025 at midnight! Tickets are available online.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at Crystal Tea Ballroom

Get the crew together to ring in the New Year as your best-dressed selves at the Crystal Tea Ballroom. The Crystal Tea Ballroom is celebrating its 20th year of being one of Philadelphia's premiere New Year's Eve destinations. This Center City celebration includes a five-hour-open bar, delicious buffets, carving stations and a seafood tower for VIPs!

Get down to some of Philly's favorite DJs and prepare for balloon drops, champagne toasts and a special Liberty Bell cameo as guests countdown to midnight!

Doors open at 8 p.m. and close at 2 a.m. Tickets are available online. Celebrate this New Year's Eve in style at the Crystal Tea Ballroom, located in Philadelphia's Wanamaker Building.

Score big on New Year's Eve at Live! Casino

Live! Casino invites you to party this New Year's Eve like a high roller. The theme is "'paint the town red" and guests who dress the part will do just that! Attendees who wear red to the NYE celebration have a chance to win free slot play for a year and enter a 2025 Free Slot Play Countdown! Music from New York pop group 3AM Tokyo will have the party rocking at the casino's Center Bar! There will be a champagne toast and confetti streamers set off at midnight, too!

The celebrations continue on New Year's Day with a special holiday brunch buffet at The Prime Rib! Paint the town, or the city of Philadelphia, red at Live! Casino this NYE!

Party like it's 1999 at Rivers Casino

Even though it's about to be 2025, Rivers Casino is throwing it back this NYE. The casino is hosting a 90's New Year's Eve Bash! The party will feature live performances by Nine Deez Nite as they play the greatest hits from Pearl Jam, NSYNC, Snoop Dogg, Nirvana and more 90's favorites! Guests are invited to a champagne toast to 2025 at midnight and will receive party favors, prizes and more!

The Great Philadelphia Bar Scene

Of course, some of Philadelphia's favorite spots for nightlife are throwing New Year's Eve parties, too!

Sports pub and club Wicked Wolf will have DJs spinning tracks all night long, a five-hour open bar and a champagne toast! A variety of tickets are available online. This NYE party runs at 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Dance the night away at NOTO Philadelphia this NYE! The nightclub will also have a five-hour open bar, plus DJ N9NE will be playing music all night. The party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Speakeasy meets New Year's Eve party? We think so! Celebrate 2025 at Blind Barber with a five-hour open bar and music from DJ Muhammad Carr. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Ring in the new year at Bru Craft and Wurst! This party will feature a five-hour premium open bar and music from a DJ from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets are available online.

There's more where that came from! Fan favorites, Tradesmans and U-Bahn, will host New Year's Eve celebrations with a five-hour open bar and special DJ performers. Plus, Finn McCools Ale House and Ladder 15 are also hosting open bar New Year's Eve parties with a champagne toast at midnight and DJ music!

Looking for more? Check out Joonbug's lineup of Philadelphia NYE parties; tickets are available online.

Fiesta Bowl Watch Party x NYE Celebration

It's a whiteout at this Fiesta Bowl watch party at El Barrio Cantina & Tequila Bar in Southampton, Bucks County. Penn State fans can watch the Nittany Lions take on Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl while celebrating New Year's Eve. Talk about killing two birds with one stone!

College football fans and PSU alumni can ring in the New Year together at this watch party starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Dance Medicine Philly's New Year's Eve Party

No alcohol is needed! Dance Medicine Philly is inviting you and your favorites to hit the dance floor and ring in 2025. The party will have two DJs, Electrocute and Earth Ephect, who are ready to take you on a rhythmic journey. The event will feature guided yoga, sound healers and more! The party will be held at the Lithuanian Music Hall on East Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia. Organizers invite you to arrive at 6 p.m. The event concludes at 1:10 a.m. Tickets are available online.