New Year's Eve 2024 fireworks shows to check out in the Philadelphia area

It's out with the old and in with the new, Philadelphia. And what better way to kick off 2025 than with an out-of-this-world fireworks display?

It's time to celebrate all that was 2024 and all that will be 2025. Here's a list of fireworks shows happening this New Year's Eve around the Philadelphia region.

Pennsylvania

Delaware River Waterfront New Year's Eve Fireworks (two shows!)

The fireworks are popping off down by the Delaware River Waterfront in not just one but two spectacular shows this New Year's Eve. The first show is at 6 p.m. and the second is at midnight. Guests looking to watch the pyrotechnic spectacle along the waterfront should check out the following free viewing areas: Race Street Pier, Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Pier 68, Washington Avenue Pier, Moshulu, Keating's Rope & Anchor, the Spirit of Philadelphia, Independence Seaport Museum, Fringe Arts, Dave & Busters and Rivers Casino.

CBS Philadelphia

New Year's Eve Fireworks at Sesame Place Philadelphia

If you've got kiddos or are playing babysitter this New Year's Eve, Sesame Place in Langhorne will also host a fireworks show with special guests Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Count von Count. The musical fireworks show begins at 6 p.m.

Bethlehem's PeepsFest

Youngsters and their families can ring in the new year early at Bethlehem's PeepsFest. The annual event at the SteelStacks campus features family-friendly activities and a fireworks display following the 400-pound Peeps chick drop at 5:35 p.m. Revelers can attend one of two events on either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31. Tickets are $5 for general admission.

New Jersey

New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Battleship

Our South Jersey friends can also enjoy the waterfront fireworks shows on the other side of the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey! For an unobscured view, try checking out the historic Battleship New Jersey. You can enjoy food, live music and bar service, all with the purchase of a $10 entry ticket. Tickets are available online for both the 6 p.m. show and the midnight fireworks show.

Hammonton's New Year's Eve Bash & Giant Blueberry Drop

Celebrate NYE 2024 in the heart of downtown Hammonton, New Jersey. Visit the local businesses in the vibrant town and then swing by the outdoor bash at the Hammonton Town Hall! Guests are welcome to bring a lawn chair, enjoy the outdoor music, dance, and ring in 2025 with a fireworks spectacular at midnight along with the Giant Blueberry Drop.

Tropicana Atlantic City's Fireworks and Balloon Drop

Atlantic City will pop off with a firework spectacular on the boardwalk in front of Tropicana Atlantic City starting at 9 p.m. Following the fireworks show, you'll want to head to the Palm Walk as guests count down to 2025 and prepare for the balloon drop!

First Night Ocean City

If you're looking to escape the city and head south, you'll want to check out First Night Ocean City on New Year's Eve. The Music Pier kickoff and ribbon cutting begins at 3:45 p.m. Activities leading up to the fireworks show at midnight include ice skating, live music, an inflatable fun run and so much more.

Fireworks shoot off 5th Street Beach at midnight.

Sea Isle City Presents 2025 New Year's Eve Fireworks

Sea Isle City plans to ring in the new year with a fireworks display starting at 8 p.m. this Dec. 31. Get the best view down in the sand on the beach. The fireworks will be launched from the JFK Boulevard beach.

Delaware

New Year's Eve Drone Light Show in Wilmington

Another vibrant sight will be at the Michael S. Purzycki Riverwalk in Wilmington, Delaware. And no, we're not talking pyrotechnics. This electrical spectacle is a drone light show! After the sun sets, more than 170 drones will take flight across the sky, creating festive formations and holiday-themed animations for guests of all ages.

The light show starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 6:15 p.m.