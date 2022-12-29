Venues in Philadelphia preparing for NYE celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The New Year is right around the corner. While many people are excited to celebrate, venues are making sure they're able to accommodate them.

It's the end of 2022. And after two years of hunkering down at home on New Year's Eve due to the pandemic, many folks are planning to go out to ring in 2023.

"Our dance floor is the largest dance floor in the city of Philadelphia," Stephen Finley, the owner of Finley Catering, said. "It's 40 by 40, you know, that's 1,600 square feet, and it's packed."

Finley Catering operates out of the Crystal Tea Room in the Wanamaker Building. The company is providing food and alcohol to 1,700 people at Saturday's New Year's Eve party.

"Lot of food stations," Finley said. "There's 35 bartenders. There'll be six chefs out on the floor carving meats, and yeah, it's a lot of work."

A lot of work was met with challenges.

"Food costs are up 17% over the last year," Finley said. "Labor costs are up almost 30%."

Many venues are facing the same predicament. To make up for the difference, Finley says organizers had to raise ticket prices.

Tickets on Eventbrite are $198 and up.

"You have to pass it along. There's nothing we can do about it," Finley said. "We have to stay in business."

This will be the first New Year's Eve Finley has catered since 2020.

Giavana Suraci, of the Center City District, says folks who are in town for New Year's Eve parties will likely spend money at other businesses as well.

"Are you coming in from Jersey? Are you staying in a hotel? Are you coming in from the suburbs and taking the train in? Are you getting Ubers? All of these factors, that one New Year's Eve party affects so many other things," Suraci said.

A celebration that many hope will boost the local economy.