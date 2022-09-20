Philadelphia NAACP educates, registers voters on National Voter Registration Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Election Day is fast approaching and there are some pivotal races happening in our area. If you haven't registered to vote, Tuesday is the day to do it. It's National Voter Registration Day.

If you have not registered to vote, there's still time.

To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, places like the Philadelphia NAACP are hosting several clinics to educate voters on what they need to know before Election Day.

In just about seven weeks, voters will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the upcoming Midterm Election on Nov. 8.

Until then, local events are being held to ensure everyone who wants to cast a ballot, regardless of political affiliation, does not miss the opportunity to do so because of a registration problem.

Meanwhile, candidates are on the campaign trail.

Monday, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Oz sat down with families in Kensington to discuss gun violence

"There's just no way anyone can look what's happening in Philadelphia and not feel like we are giving up the lives of hundreds of thousands of people without a little compassion, a little love," Oz said.

Dr. Oz's opponent Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on social media calling out other hot topics.

Hey Dr. Oz: Stop Hiding As a Senator you actually have to take votes So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill.

All eyes are also closely watching the governor's race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano.

Back at the Philadelphia NAACP, they are hosting a voting id clinic from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday. It's free and everyone is welcome.

