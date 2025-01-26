Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Museum of Art bleeds green in drone show to celebrate the Eagles' playoff run

By Ryan Hughes, Jon Claudio

/ CBS Philadelphia

As the Eagles Drumline warmed up the crowd, Birds fans had their eyes on the sky as hundreds of drones put on a spectacular show high above the Art Museum.

"I love the fact that we are all looking at one image, and we're all behind one team, and the whole city is just in love right now," said Alvaro Cortes.

The drones took off from the base of the Rocky steps and took flight Saturday night ahead of the NFC Championship game as scores of Eagles fans packed Eakins Oval on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The company, Verge Aero, synchronized the drones to form an Eagle flapping its wings, and other key moments from the team's incredible season and playoff run.

"I just look and it's green everywhere, and I love it. I love it," said Larry Christian.

"I'm here for the energy, I'm here for the people, I'm here for the Birds," said Louis Jordan.

"I think it's perfect for the city, for the fans, for the kids, I think it's something everyone can enjoy," said Kristen Barnette, who flew up from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barnette scored tickets and will be inside the Linc Sunday for her first playoff game.

"This is going to be an epic experience, just to be in the city, in the stadium to watch the Birds win, I'm like beyond excited," she said.

Eagles fans also enjoyed a drone show two years ago before the Birds beat the 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl. They are hoping to replicate the magic and feel confident the Birds will crush the Commanders.

"To have this at the steps, just everyone together, it just brings us closer, and the city of Brotherly Love is beaming through," Barnette said.

