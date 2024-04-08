Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association members recall WrestleMania 40 entrance: "We're all wrestling fans now"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- WrestleMania 40 has come and gone, but based on early reviews from fans, it won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Some have called it the best WrestleMania ever. Others say it's the best in the last 15 years. Whatever the case, Philadelphia appears to have been the perfect host for the WWE's signature event and a new era that begins with Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center.

WrestleMania events spanned five days in the city, highlighted by Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce's appearance in the ring on Saturday.

Rey Mysterio and Jason Kelce celebrate their win against Legado del Fantasma during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 in Philadelphia. WWE/Getty Images

Sunday, members of all 14 Mummers string bands came together to perform Seth Rollins' walk-up music.

"The adrenaline and just the fact when we walked out there, even during rehearsal, the joy on everyone's face, whether they were a wrestling fan or not, just being out on that stage and just looking out like, 'We're all wrestling fans now,'" Michael Riddle, the treasurer of the Mummers String Band Association, said.

The biggest moment of the weekend was the coronation of Cody Rhodes as undisputed WWE Universal Champion – finally finishing his story.

Seth Rollins enters the ring with Philadelphia Mummers String Band during Night Two of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

One fan CBS Philadelphia spoke to credits former wrestler and current WWE chief content officer Triple H.

"Triple H, pat on the back, did an amazing job," Courtney Waiters said. "I can say it's the best WrestleMania I ever watched. I'm 34 years old, so it was amazing, amazing, I had a great time."

Meanwhile, Noel Velez, who lives in Boston, couldn't say enough about Philadelphia.

"The people, the food, the fact that you guys have all your arenas right next to each other and you got transit," Velez said.