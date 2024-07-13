Wet start to the weekend in Philadelphia; conditions will dry and clear out before heat wave returns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to the weekend! Have your umbrella handy for the first half of Saturday as showers and storms, with occasional rounds of heavy rain, will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain in spots leading to a chance of flooding.

Rain likely won't lead to any more flash flooding in the area, however, showers are still working their way through.

As heavy rainfall comes down, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 12:15 p.m. for Atlantic and Cape May counties in South Jersey.

A flood watch is still in effect through Saturday afternoon but it's a diminished risk of any life or property threats this afternoon. NEXT Weather meteorologist Andrew Kozak said after 2 p.m., we should be in the clear.

Saturday won't be a complete washout of a day. We'll have a couple of strong storms across the area this afternoon. After about 3-4 p.m., the shore should start to dry up. Conditions will clear out a little earlier in Philly and the Lehigh Valley.

After we get the rain out of the way Saturday early on, some sun returns with a high of 88 featuring a southwest wind around 5 to 15 mph. Come Saturday night, temperatures will drop down to 75 feeling muggy and warm with patchy fog.

By Sunday we rebound back to the 90s and early next week the high temperature could approach the upper 90s, prompting a NEXT Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday.

Heat advisory issued Sunday to Monday

Sunday is headlined by heat as temperatures could feel as hot as 102 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday with temperatures feeling as hot as 100 to 102 degrees.

And if you thought that was hot, think again! An excessive heat watch will go into effect Monday morning until Tuesday night with temperatures expected to feel as hot as 105 to 110 across the area.

By the time we get into Monday afternoon, the heat and humidity combined could feel as hot as 105 to 107 degrees.

The next heat wave shouldn't be quite as long, with another brief cooldown expected on Thursday following another cold front on Wednesday, which brings another round of showers and storms.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Alert team for the latest updates on heat and storms in the Delaware Valley.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: High of 88, low of 75, morning fog and storms

Sunday: High of 94, low of 75, hot and humid

Monday: High of 97, low of 74, NEXT Weather Alert for heat

Tuesday: High of 99, low of 75, NEXT Weather Alert for heat

Wednesday: High of 96, low of 79, extremely hot and storms

Thursday: High of 84, low of 73, scattered storms

Friday: High of 85, low of 68, partly cloudy

