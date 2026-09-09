Philadelphia nonprofit Mighty Writers pauses programs amid financial challenges: "I felt heartbroken"

A Philadelphia nonprofit that provides after-school programs, food and other services to thousands of families has temporarily suspended programs at all eight of its locations as it works to recover from a major budget shortfall.

Mighty Writers serves about 4,500 students through its after-school programs, including roughly 60 children at its West Philadelphia location, 90 students in Kennett and 50 children in Camden.

The nonprofit's food pantry also serves close to 70,000 families a year across its eight locations. Mighty Writers provides free food and diapers and said it has distributed more than 500,000 books.

The financial strain is now affecting families who have relied on those services.

Mahalia Sealy takes her 9-year-old daughter Hannah McCooke to Mighty Writers' after-school program in West Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood. Now that routine has been disrupted.

"I felt heartbroken," Sealy said. "It's a space where kids continue learning, but in an environment that doesn't feel like school. Now students are missing that opportunity."

Sealy is now scrambling to make other childcare arrangements. Her daughter is a fifth grader at Science Leadership Academy Middle School. Hannah's two younger siblings also go to Mighty Writers' after-school program.

For Hannah, Mighty Writers has provided more than academic support. Her art skills have flourished, her grades have improved and she has developed a strong sense of connection there.

"I miss my friends because we made a lot of memories together," Hannah said.

Mighty Writers executive director Corinne Greene said the organization is facing a $1.9 million budget deficit.

"Unfortunately, we were not in a situation where we had an established pot of savings," Green said. "We did not have an endowment set up. We did not have any type of board-restricted funds."

Green said Mighty Writers tried to get ahead of the financial problems last year by cutting expenses, consolidating positions and closing three sites. But she said funding has become harder to come by as grants, donations and government funding have become more competitive.

"We had two foundations that gave $1 million at the end of 2024," Green said. "They did not renew those awards in 2025."

The financial strain has also taken a toll on Mighty Writers' staff. The nonprofit has furloughed 26 employees as it works to cut costs.

"We have put them on a furlough with the expectation that it should take us a little bit up to 12 weeks to be able to bring individuals back to work," Green said. "Employees are eligible for unemployment because this is considered an opportunity for a layoff."

Green said the organization's goal is to get back on stronger financial footing and restore programs and services incrementally as resources become available.

Staff members are working to find new donors and reconnect with existing ones. They have also reached out to city and state leaders for support.

For the families who rely on Mighty Writers, the hope is that the pause in services will be temporary. Sealy said the after-school program and summer camps have been life-changing for Hannah, particularly when it comes to her interest in art.

"We have taken a couple of comic book workshops that Mighty Writers offered," Sealy said. "And that really inspired her to see that her drawings can be illustrations in a book."