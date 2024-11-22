Philadelphia Marathon Weekend has finally arrived. Here's what else is going on.

Runners, set? It's time to race through what's going on during this marathon of a weekend in Philadelphia. We're breaking down the race lineups, health expo and road closures throughout the city. Beyond the marathon, the Philadelphia region is celebrating the holiday season with Christmas markets, light shows, holiday express trains, a scuba diving Santa, "Elf the Broadway Musical" and more. We're also capping off "Hamilton" the musical's stay at the Academy of Music, highlighting two Sixers games and a Flyers game.

Read about all those events and more as we break down what's going on in the Philadelphia area from Friday to Sunday.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Runners, on your marks! Get set because the 31st Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is finally here.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend kicks off Friday afternoon with a Health & Fitness Expo, featuring the Nemours Children's Fun Zone from noon to 9 p.m. Friday. The expo and fun zone will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Hall F, located at 12th & Arch streets.

Saturday kicks off bright and early with the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon. Wheelchair athletes start at 6:55 a.m., and runners start at 7 a.m. at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The Rothman Orthopaedics 8K commences a few short hours later. Push-rim wheelchair athletes start at 10:55 a.m. and runners begin at 11 a.m. at 25th Street and Kelly Drive.

The Health & Fitness Expo continues at the Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Nemours Children's Fun Zone will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Von Colln Memorial Field, which is adjacent to 22nd Street and the parkway.

The AACR Philadelphia Marathon will take over city streets on Sunday for the grand finale. Push-rim wheelchair athletes will start at 6:55 a.m., and runners will begin at 7 a.m. at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Nemours Children's Run will also be open for registration at 8 a.m. and will host family activities at Von Colln Memorial Field. The children's run will begin at 10 a.m.

Athletes can meet Olympians and professional runners like, Jared Ward, Aliphine Tuliamuk and Lauren Fleshman, and attend panels featuring event coordinators, motivational speakers, past marathoners, a sports psychologist and more.

There will be several road closures throughout the city. Here's what travelers should know.

Sixers vs. Nets; Sixers vs. Clippers

The 2-12 Philadelphia 76ers have been off to a less-than-desirable start to a very young NBA season. On Friday, the Sixers will play the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center for the NBA Cup.

The two-win Sixers lost their first two games in the tournament's group round, making Friday's 7 p.m. game a must-win if they wish to stay in contention for the cup. Tickets for Friday's game start at $15.

And on Sunday, the Sixers debut their new City Edition jerseys against the Los Angeles Clippers in South Philly at 6 p.m. The 9-7 Clippers are led by former Sixers guard James Harden.

Tickets for Sunday's game start at $14.

The 76ers' newest superstar, Paul George, is set to miss these two games due to a bone bruise in his left knee. But despite the revolving door of the team's star players, this weekend should still make for some good old-fashioned hardwood fun.

Flyers vs. Blackhawks

The first head-to-head battle of two young stars from the 2023 NHL draft takes place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center when Matvei Michkov and the Flyers face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard was the prize of the 2023 draft, selected by Chicago with the top pick. Many believed Michkov was the second-best prospect, but the Russian teen fell to the Flyers at No. 7 due to concerns about whether he would come to North America. Michkov came earlier than expected and has lived up to the hype for the Flyers.

The puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets start at $40.

Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium

"Step Into Christmas" this sea-son at Camden's Adventure Aquarium with none other than Scuba Santa. That's right, Santa is a big scuba diver and swimmer when he's not flying around the world with his magical reindeer. Snap a photo of Scuba Santa during one of his daily dives and see the world's largest underwater Christmas tree standing 18 feet tall! The festivities continue with the Snowtunda, a shower of magical indoor snow-like flurries and Christmas lights.

Adventure Aquarium's holiday sea-son kicks off Saturday and runs through Dec. 24.

Elf The Broadway Musical at Walnut Street Theatre

You know Buddy the Elf's story, now see it brought to life on stage at America's oldest theater. "Elf The Broadway Musical" is at the Walnut Street Theater through Dec. 29. The show features original songs "Happy All The Time," "Sparklejollytwinklejingley" and "Nobody Cares About Santa."

Tickets are selling out fast, and prices vary by performance.

Last chance to see: "Hamilton" at the Academy Of Music

There's still time to catch a performance of the hit musical, "Hamilton," at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. The theatrical saga leaves South Broad Street Saturday night, so you'll want to secure those tickets in advance.

The iconic show is known for blending music genres from hip-hop and jazz to Broadway show tunes while telling the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

This weekend, the musical's final performances include Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices vary online.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink

Nothing says Hallmark quite like an ice skating adventure around the holidays. Lucky for us, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is open for the season now through Feb. 23, 2025.

Skaters are encouraged to book their sessions online in advance, which are 90 minutes long. Ticket sales are limited in person. You can also BYOIS (bring your own ice skates) and just pay an admission charge.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink's hours are listed below.

Monday-Thurdays: 12 -9 p.m.

Friday: 12 -11 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park

Christmas time is here! Well, kind of. It may just be November, but walk by Dilworth Park this weekend and you'll surely get in the holiday spirit. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is back in town and isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The holiday market at Dilworth Park features local vendors selling gifts for everyone on your list. This year, the holiday market features new white huts, extra twinkling lights and illuminated stars to give you that holiday spirit all season long. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is in town now through Jan. 1.

The market is open every day except Christmas. Hours differ depending on the day you choose to visit.

Sunday - Thursday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

LumiNature at Philadelphia Zoo

From the Instagram-worthy butterfly tree to the 40-foot-tall penguin glowing with 40,000 lights, you'll surely find something at this enchanting Philadelphia Zoo experience that gets you in the holiday spirit. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets start at $22 for kids ages 12 and up and $18 for kids ages 2-11. Infants under 2 can visit free of charge. You can witness the magical holiday wonder of LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo now through Jan. 4, 2025.

Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum & Gardens

If you have a little one who loves trains, this is a must-see. Starting Saturday, the Holiday Garden Railway is officially open for the holiday season through Monday, Dec. 30.

Open both during the day and some evenings, the Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum features model trains, thousands of lights and greenery and is sure to delight all ages.

Evening visits require a separate ticket. Check out the nighttime express dates listed below:

Thursdays: Dec. 12, 19 • 4:30 - 8 p.m.

Fridays: Dec. 13, 20 • 4:30 - 8 p.m.

Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec 7, 14, 21 • 4:30-8 p.m.

Sundays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 • 4:30-8 p.m.

Admission for young children is free, while tickets for kids aged 3-17 range from $10-$12. Adult tickets range from $17-$22.

Winter fun in Franklin Square

Stop by Franklin Square for several holiday activities, including the Electrical Spectacle, a 30-minute light show featuring holiday music and thousands of colorful lights. This year, the show includes a new song — "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by The Philly Specials (Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata and recently retired Jason Kelce). Franklin Square is also offering Chilly Philly Mini Golf, Street Curling and, of course, what holiday festivity is complete without a seasonal sweet treat and cocktail!

Winter in Franklin Square is open all season through Feb. 23.