Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 City Edition jerseys pay tribute to Spectrum

The Philadelphia 76ers are "reclaiming the time-honored tradition of the home white uniform " and paying tribute to their Spectrum era with their new City Edition jerseys for the 2024-25 season.

On Thursday, the Sixers officially unveiled their City Edition jerseys for this season. Philadelphia will wear the jerseys for 13 games on its "Spirit of 76" nights, with the uniform's debut scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 24, against James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Philadelphia 76ers

The jerseys are white-based with Spectrum color panels running down both sides, which the team says is a nod to the city's 4-for-4 sports fans. On the front, the jersey has a variation of the Sixers wordmark from the mid-1970s, highlighted in bold red. The numerals are derived from the Sixers' 1976-77 season.

The Spectrum's "S" is anchored to the uniform's belt, and a customized Spectrum logo is on the sides of the shorts.

"Once again, honoring America's showplace, the Philadelphia Spectrum. One of the most prolific and dazzling eras of 76ers franchise history," Marc Zumoff, the retired voice of the Sixers, said in a video posted on X.

"The authentic based color is a fresh new look that epitomizes the spirits of the period," said Kate Scott, who took over for Zumoff as the team's play-by-play broadcaster.

On "Spirit of 76" nights, the half-court line at the Wells Fargo Center will feature a Spectrum logo.

Philadelphia 76ers

Here is the full schedule of the Sixers' "Spirit of 76" nights.

Nov. 24, vs. Clippers

Nov. 27, vs. Rockets

Dec. 23, vs. Spurs

Jan. 6, vs. Suns

Jan. 8, vs. Wizards

Jan. 28, vs. Lakers

Jan. 29, vs. Kings

Feb. 11, vs. Raptors

March 1, vs. Warriors

March 3, vs. Trail Blazers

March 26, vs. Wizards

April 3, vs. Bucks

April 5, vs. Timberwolves

If the uniforms look familiar to some, they should. The jersey "leaked" in September when Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament wore the jersey during an encore performance at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers played at the Philadelphia Spectrum from 1967 to 1996. Pearl Jam played the final concert at the legendary arena in 2009. The Spectrum was demolished between November 2010 and May 2011.

Last season, the Sixers wore Reading Terminal market-inspired City Edition jerseys.

The 2024-25 City Edition jerseys are now available to buy online and will be available.