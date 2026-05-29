Philadelphia lung cancer survivor determined to participate at Lung Force Walk

A local lung cancer survivor is set to walk for the first time in the American Lung Association's 12th Annual Lung Force Walk this weekend at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Shakirah Duckett said she is excited to meet other people who understand what she is going through.

Three years ago, she would not have been able to easily walk.

"July of 2022," Duckett said, "I had COVID. I had a cough that wouldn't go away. I thought it was just the side effects of COVID."

After several trips to the doctor, she was treated for everything, from allergies to pneumonia. She said nothing was working until a visit to a pulmonologist in 2023.

"Cancer wasn't even in my thoughts at the time," Duckett said. "I was pretty healthy outside of this cough."

Duckett said after a biopsy, her doctor determined she had stage 4 cancer in both of her lungs.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs during the last three years," Duckett said. "I've done chemotherapy, immunotherapy. None of the drugs had worked for me, so I have tried clinical trials."

Duckett is now on her third clinical trial. She travels from Philadelphia to Fairfax, Virginia, regularly. She said the results so far have been promising.

"There has been a great reduction in the tumors in both lungs," Duckett said.

As she prepares to participate in the Lung Force Walk, Duckett said she feels grateful for the promising results. She also reflects on how her journey has changed her outlook on her day-to-day life.

"It has taught me to just live in the moment," Duckett said, "and always remain positive and not to really stress. Because prior to cancer, I stressed about everything."

Organizers hope to raise $250,000 through this year's event and expect more than 1,000 people from the Delaware Valley to participate. CBS News Philadelphia is returning as this year's presenting media sponsor and anchor Ukee Washington will kick off the event and host the opening ceremony.

Participants 18 years and older must fundraise at least $35 to participate in the walk. Children ages 3 to 17 years old have a fundraising requirement of $20.

To learn more and register, visit LUNGFORCE.org/philadelphia.