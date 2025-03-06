Lawsuit alleges Philadelphia EMS left scene without treating 74-year-old who died after medical episode

Family sues City of Philadelphia, senior living apartment complex after loved one died

A local family is suing the city of Philadelphia and a senior living apartment complex after their loved one died two days before Christmas in 2023.

The lawsuit alleges Philadelphia EMS didn't do enough to save 74-year-old Geneva Mackrides, who died after experiencing a medical episode inside her apartment.

Ronald Scott, Mackrides' son, described his mother as a God-fearing woman who loved her grandkids. He said the outcome should have been different.

"It was extremely devastating to me," he said.

The lawsuit alleges that on Dec. 23, 2023, Mackrides experienced a medical episode inside her apartment.

The family said the 74-year-old activated her Life Alert to notify EMS, but when they responded, she collapsed before she could let them in the building.

The lawsuit claims that instead of forcing entry, EMS left the scene without treating Mackrides.

Scott, who installed Ring cameras inside of the apartment, saw his mother on the floor and was able to get EMS back to her home hours later, but it was too late.

"If EMS could have gained entry, there is a possibility my mother would still be here," Scott said. "No one has reached out to me. They even sent me a bill for the ambulance. I'm like, this is unbelievable."

The family is also suing Anthony Wayne Senior Housing, the building in which Mackrides once lived. The family said this wasn't the first time EMS was unable to access the building.

"They certainly, as a property that houses seniors, should have had a mechanism to allow emergency personnel to easily access their residents," said Emeka Igwe, who is the family's attorney.

Reps from Anthony Wayne Senior housing didn't respond to CBS News Philadelphia's request for a statement. A city spokesperson did get back to us but declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Scott family believes they both need to be held accountable.

"So this doesn't happen to another family or several other families," Scott said.