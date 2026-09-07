Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch live: Philadelphia's union workers celebrate Labor Day with a parade

By
Siafa Lewis
Siafa Lewis
Siafa Lewis anchors CBS3 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
Read Full Bio
Siafa Lewis,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A Labor Day parade is getting underway in South Philadelphia.

Thousands of union workers and their families are taking part in the 39th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Festival on Monday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream a portion of the parade event. Watch live in the player above.

The Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO is hosting the event at the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 19 union hall at Washington Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.

After a morning rally, the parade will begin down Washington Avenue toward Passyunk Avenue, before turning around and returning to the union hall for a family festival.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Reps. Brendan Boyle and Mary Gay Scanlon are expected to be in attendance along with local labor leaders.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue