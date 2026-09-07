Watch live: Philadelphia's union workers celebrate Labor Day with a parade

A Labor Day parade is getting underway in South Philadelphia.

Thousands of union workers and their families are taking part in the 39th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Festival on Monday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream a portion of the parade event. Watch live in the player above.

The Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO is hosting the event at the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 19 union hall at Washington Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.

After a morning rally, the parade will begin down Washington Avenue toward Passyunk Avenue, before turning around and returning to the union hall for a family festival.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Reps. Brendan Boyle and Mary Gay Scanlon are expected to be in attendance along with local labor leaders.