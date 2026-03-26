Philadelphia's Judge Kia Ghee steps into history with an eye toward representation, legacy

A newly elected Philadelphia judge is turning her personal journey into a powerful legacy — one shaped by family, purpose and a commitment to serve.

On Jan. 5, 2026, Kia Ghee took the oath of office as a judge of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, pledging to uphold the law and protect the rights of all.

"It's just knowing the weight that comes with the decisions that I make," she said, reflecting on the moment.

The day was still surreal, made even more meaningful with her husband and children watching as she stepped into history. Standing beside them was someone who has been there since the very beginning — Ghee's twin sister, a constant source of support through every chapter of her life.

"The fact that there will be little girls looking at me and seeing something that they can achieve for themselves," Ghee said.

This moment has been years in the making.

Her path began in public health, advocating for children and families and ensuring access to quality social services and health care. That passion eventually led her to the courtroom, where she continued fighting for underserved communities.

After the late civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran encouraged her to pursue law, she went on to graduate from Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law, becoming the first judge from the university to take the bench.

But for Ghee, this moment is bigger than personal achievement. It's generational.

Her grandmother, who lived through segregation and witnessed landmark moments like Brown v. Board of Education, is now watching her granddaughter serve on the bench.

"To see someone who has gone through all those challenges … to now be sitting in a courtroom watching her granddaughter uphold the Constitution — it means everything," Ghee said.

She now joins a powerful legacy of Black women in the judiciary and says representation in her courtroom matters.

"When folks who may have historically been shut out of a justice system come into a courtroom and see someone like me, they at least have hope that there will be justice for them," she said.

For Ghee, this is just the beginning. Her term runs through 2036 — and she says she plans to serve for a very long time.