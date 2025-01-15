Philadelphia-area Jewish, Muslim leaders optimistic about Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostage release deal

A sign in the lobby of the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill says it all: It's been more than 15 months of worry and prayer since the Israel-Hamas War began.

Now, Jen Dubrow Weiss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, says news of a ceasefire gives her hope.

"Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters in Israel, and the atrocities that ensued have kept our hearts many, many miles away," Dubrow Weiss said.

Dubrow Weiss led a group to Israel last February. She says they witnessed the haunting images of homes destroyed and spoke with families who have been torn apart.

"To know that families have been broken, and families have been destroyed and that people are now going to be able to come home to their families to their loved ones is something that is giving us hope for the first time in a really long time," Dubrow Weiss said.

Ahmet Tekelioglu is the executive director of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"For us, the last 15 months have been really difficult," Tekelioglu said.

He says thousands of Pennsylvania Palestinians, Muslims and allies of all faiths who advocated for peace and justice are relieved. He called news of a ceasefire and hostage deal long overdue.

"Even though there is cautious optimism, I think the overwhelming sense right now is one of relief for the people who can slowly try to get a sense of normalcy, but with all the destruction in Gaza, what normal looks like is very different," he said.

People on both sides said they know everything can't be solved overnight, but they continue to pray for peace and hope this leads to a more positive outcome for everyone in the Middle East.