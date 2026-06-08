Philadelphia International Airport celebrates employees ahead of busy summer travel season

It's going to be a busy summer in the city of Philadelphia, and that means a lot of people flying to and from Philadelphia International Airport.

On Monday, the airport hosted a celebration for its employees ahead of the region's big events this summer, with fun that both workers and travelers enjoyed.

Opportunities to kick or throw a ball in the middle of an airport, for example, are rare.

"This is just a great little opportunity for them to be kids," Mike DiSalvo, of St. Louis, said.

The baseball pitch simulator that his young ones tried Monday afternoon came at the right time for them. They're trying to get back to St. Louis after a flight cancellation Sunday, but it's also coming at the right time for the airport's employees.

This summer's stretch is rather long, with the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the nation's 250th anniversary all bringing people to the City of Brotherly Love.

PHL has 17,000 badged employees, Leah Douglas, the airport's director of guest experience, said. However, 40 to 90,000 people come through the airport each day.

The expected volume for this summer is part of why PHL wanted to celebrate all the employees with snacks, drinks, prizes, and more to make them feel valued and appreciated so they can do the same to travelers, Douglas said.

Additionally, five employees were recognized for their work and service at the airport — with one being named an 2026 "All-Star," Douglas said.

In addition to allowing people to throw a pitch, they could also simulate themselves kicking a penalty against a soccer goalkeeper at Monday's event.

Representatives from the Phillies were there, along with those from the Philadelphia Union, including Phang, the team's mascot.

The airport said if you're coming through this summer to make sure you have the app for your airline before you get there. Philadelphia International also has a special 2026 section on its website to help you navigate.

"We want you to be aware. We don't want you to miss anything," Douglas said.

DiSalvo said everyone he's encountered working at PHL has treated him and his family very well.

"Last time I was canceled in Philly 12 years ago, it was very different. We've been very impressed with the hospitality of everybody," he said.