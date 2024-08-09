Watch CBS News
Local News

Flight delays, cancellations pile up at PHL as Debby approaches region

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Dozens of flights in and out of PHL delayed as Debby moves north
Dozens of flights in and out of PHL delayed as Debby moves north 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Weather including the coming arrival of post-tropical cyclone Debby is causing flight delays and cancellations at airports across the country, including at Philadelphia International Airport.

Data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware showed eight flights were cancelled and 45 were delayed in and out of PHL on Friday, Aug. 9.

Keep in mind we will likely see numbers rise as the day goes on.

If you plan to fly out Friday, or if you're picking up a friend or relative, make sure to check their flight's status with the airline.

Multiple weather alerts are in effect across the Philadelphia region due to Debby, including a tornado watch, a flood watch, a coastal flood advisory and a wind advisory. 

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.