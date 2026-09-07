13 Philadelphia smoke shops shut down as officials crack down on illegal activity

Days after a West Philadelphia smoke shop was the target of a police raid, customers arrived to find that the store was closed and the door locked.

The smoke shop known as the "4026 Convenience Store," located on Market Street, was shut down Friday after an investigation found the store in possession of large amounts of weed, guns and cash.

"Constant traffic and everything. I didn't understand what was going on. I thought it was a regular smoke shop," said Omar Donaldson.

Donaldson lives above the smoke shop and applauds the efforts to close the store.

"It's a good thing for the city because we don't need that right now," he said.

The raid was a part of a multi-agency operation that includes the Philadelphia Police Department and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, according to State Rep. Amen Brown.

Brown said the operation is targeting smoke shops engaged in illegal activity.

"I want small businesses to thrive, but you have to be doing the right thing," he said.

Brown said the investigation has helped close 13 smoke shops in the past six months.

"We are going to continue to apply the pressure to push these stores out of our communities," he said.

Brown said his message to these businesses is simple.

"Just do the right thing, but if you do the wrong thing, we will find out and you will be held accountable," he said.

Brown said the investigation into illegal smoke shops remains very active, with plans to crack down on even more in the coming months.