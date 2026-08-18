Watch live: Philadelphia DA announces first-degree murder conviction in 2020 Overbrook shooting

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is announcing a conviction of a defendant charged in a first-degree murder case dating back to July 2020.

The incident was a shooting that occurred in the city's Overbrook neighborhood, and gunshots hit a home where several people, including children, were inside.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream a news conference at 11 a.m. with more on the conviction. You can watch live in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.