Driver turns himself in after fatal Nicetown hit-and-run: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a Tesla in Philadelphia's Nicetown section Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called out to 18th and Clarissa Streets at around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say a driver hit the man as he was trying to cross the street.

The driver reportedly went around the corner, stopped and then ran away from the scene.

Police say he surrendered a short time later.