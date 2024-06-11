Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police release photos of car sought in fatal Frankford hit-and-run

By Tom Ignudo, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department released photos of a car sought in a hit-and-run that left a 44-year-old man dead in Frankford at the end of May. 

Police said investigators determined the car that struck and killed a man on the 1800 block of East Torresdale Avenue just before midnight on May 29 was a 2016-20 silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander. 

In May, police said the 44-year-old man was attempting to cross the street when he stumbled and tripped, which led to him getting struck by the driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander. Surveillance video from the crash shows the vehicle attempting to avoid the 44-year-old man before he was hit, according to Philadelphia Police Captain Robert Heinzeroth. 

hitandrunvehilce.png

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital about a half hour after the hit-and-run. Police said the Mitsubishi Outlander fled north on the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue after the incident. The vehicle has damage to the undercarriage and left wheel well liner, according to police. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or contact the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

First published on June 11, 2024 / 9:55 PM EDT

