Philadelphia Hanukkah parade 2022: What streets are closed?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple city streets will be temporarily closed the night of Saturday, December 17, as the 2022 Chanukah Parade of Lights gets underway.
The parade starts at 7 p.m., and will feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs.
After the parade, there will be a festival on Market Street!
Several streets will be shut down to traffic.
More information on the festivities is available at chabadpennwynne.org.
Here's the information the city provided on the closures:
Parade Route
The parade begins at 7 p.m. The route will be closed on a rolling basis. Closures will be temporary as the parade progresses and will be reopened as the parade passes.
- Starts at 21st and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Eastbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Arch St.
- Eastbound on Arch St. to 15th St.
- Southbound on 15th St. to S. Penn Square
- Continue around City Hall to Market St.
- Eastbound on Market St. to 5th St.
- Ends at 5th and Market St. where the festival will take place
Road Closures
The following street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 for parade set up:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) from Eakins Oval to 21st St.
The following street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 until 10:30 pm:
- 500 Market Street
