Philadelphia Hanukkah parade 2022: What streets are closed?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple city streets will be temporarily closed the night of Saturday, December 17, as the 2022 Chanukah Parade of Lights gets underway.

The parade starts at 7 p.m., and will feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs.

After the parade, there will be a festival on Market Street!

Several streets will be shut down to traffic.

More information on the festivities is available at chabadpennwynne.org.

Here's the information the city provided on the closures: