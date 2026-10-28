Will the weather in Philadelphia be a trick or treat for Halloween?

It's almost time for my favorite holiday, Halloween. It always brings out the little kid in me. I mean, what's not to love?

From the spooky decorations with screams and eerie music to the ridiculously cute and sometimes questionable costumes, there is plenty of creativity on display.

Carving pumpkins has become an art form, and I would be remiss not to mention one of the biggest highlights: the candy — full-size candy bars preferred.

Finally, we arrive at the main act, the haunted houses. There are so many great ones across Philadelphia, many of which are not for the faint of heart.

There is only one thing that can truly spoil Halloween: the weather.

Is there anything worse for trick-or-treaters than a cold, windy, wet day?

After all, it is the end of October, a month with some wild weather swings.

Here in Philadelphia, the normal high for Halloween is a comfortable 62 degrees, and the low is a crisp 44.

There has also been a warming trend for the holiday, with 13 of the last 20 years topping 62 degrees in the Delaware Valley.

Just two years ago, flip-flops and shorts were part of the perfect costume because we set a record high of 82 degrees, feeling more like summer than fall.

Thankfully, the coldest Halloween night was 60 years ago when we dipped to a frigid 26 degrees in 1966.

As for rain and snow? It happens here. We've had rain on eight of the last 20 holidays. But only once in recorded history was there more than a trace of snow, and that was only 0.4 inches over a hundred years ago in 1925.

That's enough about Philly's past Halloween weather. Let's get to the good stuff. This year's forecast.

You'll be relieved to know this year's weather will be a treat, not a trick.

The kids won't need umbrellas or coats because it will be partly cloudy and dry in the 60s.

For all of you late-night partiers, it will be a bit cooler, near 50 by midnight.

And I saved the best treat of all for last.

After all the costumes, candy, and late-night parties, we all get an extra hour of sleep the day after Halloween. That's when Daylight Saving Time ends, and clocks are turned back one hour.

So, stay safe, slow your roll, and keep an eye out for the trick-or-treaters.

Happy Halloween and enjoy the weather!