A suspect accused of abducting a person at gunpoint and firing shots at them is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police said Olunkayode J. Taiwo abducted a person at gunpoint on Nov. 2 in the 1500 block of West Seybert Street in North Philadelphia around 10 p.m.

Police say Olunkayode J. Taiwo abducted a person at gunpoint and fired shots at them more than a week later. Philadelphia Police Department

Then on Nov. 15, police said Taiwo fired shots at the same person near their residence on the 7600 block of Rugby Street in Northwest Philadelphia.

Taiwo might be operating a silver or gray 2026 Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania license plate: H900330.

Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information about Taiwo is asked to contact police.