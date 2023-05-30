PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Frankford is one of the latest communities to be hit by gun violence.

Police say a quadruple shooting broke out in front of Wilmot Veterans Park in the 4600 block of Mulberry Street Sunday night.

A 66-year-old man, identified as Ivan Hall, was shot in the head and killed.

In addition, three 15-year-olds were each shot multiple times.

Margaret Adkins-Thompson, a neighborhood block captain, spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about the ongoing gun violence in the city.

"This is really getting out of hand," Adkins-Thompson said. "This is really crazy. It's hard to celebrate anything nowadays with this gun violence. It's really, really terrible."

All three teenagers are in stable condition. No arrests have been made so far. Police are still searching for suspects.

Authorities are also trying to find the person who killed a 16-year-old boy from Abington in North Philadelphia.

Keivon Abraham was shot in the head just after midnight on the 2400 block of North Clarion Street.

Detectives only have a vague description of the shooter.