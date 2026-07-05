Multiple people shot in Philadelphia over July Fourth weekend, including 1 fatally, police say

Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened over the Fourth of July weekend, including one that left a man dead in West Philadelphia.

The fatality was reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday on South Salford Street. Police said officers who responded to the area found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Saturday night, police from three different precincts responded to shooting reports across the city. Just before 10:30 p.m.,19th District officers located a man in his 30s lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds after getting a call about a person with a gun. Police said another man was seen running down the street and stopped for questioning, but no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Around the same time, 15th District officers were called to Jefferson Frankford Hospital to meet with a 51-year-old man who'd been shot in the foot. According to police, a preliminary investigation determined the victim was at a barbecue on the 1400 block of Higbee Street when his brother got into an argument with another man. As the victim tried to de-escalate the fight, police said, the suspected shooter pulled out a gun and hit the victim on the top of the head. The magazine fell out of the gun, but the shooter then chased the victim, pointed the gun at him and shot him once in the right foot.

About 45 minutes later, police were called to the 2400 block of North 26th Street after being notified that two shooting victims had been dropped off at a fire station.

Both victims were taken by officers to a nearby hospital. One of the men, who police say is in his 60s, was shot eight times – six times in the arm and twice in the back. The second victim was described by police as a 33-year-old man who was shot five times, twice in his torso, once in his thigh and once in the hand.

No one has been arrested in connection with either shooting.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.