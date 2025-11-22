Philadelphia Flyers, loved ones and fans honor Bernie Parent in pre-game tribute

The Flyers dedicated Saturday night's game against the New Jersey Devils to Hall of Fame goaltender, Bernie Parent. It was a culmination of a two-day celebration of life for the Philadelphia sports icon.

"The outpouring of love has just been incredible," Bernie's wife, Gini Parent said.

Gini Parent says her late husband bled orange and black. Not only was he a two-time Stanley Cup champion, but she says he also dedicated his life to hockey after his impressive career by helping young athletes achieve their dreams.

"There was something extremely special about Bernie, there was a light when he walked in a room," she said.

Ahead of Saturday night's game, Flyers Charities and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education announced the creation of the Bernie Parent Goalie Development Program.

It's a way to honor his memory, and provide equipment and resources for young men and women who want to become a goalie.

"I'm sure he's smiling down upon us now with this initiative," said Scott Tharp, President of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education.

Parent died in September at the age of 80.

He served as an ambassador for Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education for 20 years and helped create opportunities for under resourced kids, but also brought his joy and enthusiasm to the student athletes and coaches.

"He volunteered his time and his money to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education as well as the Flyers Charities. He was always there, he never missed an event," said Blair Listino, Board Chair of Flyers Charities.

The Bernie Parent Goalie Development Program will not only help train goalies, but it will also teach kids life skills and offer academic support.

"I don't think for Bernie there would be a bigger honor, to have his name and his legacy to live on for generations to come," Gini Parent said.

Fans say they're glad to see Parent's legacy will live on.

"I thought it was one of the greatest things they could do. Everybody knows Bernie," Bruce Herbst said.

"I think it's awesome I mean I grew up playing hockey flyers are my team," Sean Cordery said

Parent's No. 1 became the first jersey to be retired by the team, and fans received a commemorative patch as another way to remember the hockey giant.